Baby actress Vaishnavi to play sister for Prabhas; here's clarification

Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who impressed audiences with her debut film Baby, is eagerly awaiting her next film, Love Me – If You Dare. The film is all set for release on May 25th. Directed by Arjun Bhimavarapu and produced by Dil Raju Productions along with Naga Mallidi, it features Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy.

Meanwhile, rumors state that Vaishnavi might be cast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s upcoming movie Spirit, which will star Prabhas. This news excited fans eager to see her work with the famous Baahubali star. However, Vaishnavi clarified that she was not offered a role in ‘Spirit.’ She humorously suggested the media could inform her if such an opportunity arises. This statement showed her interest in acting with Prabahs and, at the same time, made it clear that no official offer had been made. She expressed optimism and said she would consider it if approached.

Vaishnavi Work Front

Besides Love Me – If You Dare, Vaishnavi has several projects, including a film with Anand Devarakonda and another called ‘Jack.’ Her growing popularity marks a positive change in Telugu cinema, which often casts actresses from other language industries. This trend of recognizing local talent is promising for the future of Telugu cinema, and Vaishnavi is at the forefront of this change, paving the way for other regional actresses.

Must Read: Box Office: Baahubali 2’s 190 Crores+ Tops The Chart Of Highest Grossers In Mumbai; Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Dominate The Top 10 List With Two Films Each!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News