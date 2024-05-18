This year has been great for South Indian Cinema, and films like Manjummel Boys, Aranmanai, and Ghilli Re-release have already set the tone for a rocking second half that includes biggies like Kanguva & others! Starring Suriya Sivakumar, the film has Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. And the extraordinary teaser of Kanguva left the entire nation raving about it.

Ready For The Massiest Action Scene

Now, the film from Studio Green is ready to shoot the massiest war sequence in the history of cinema. The team is ready to shoot with 10,000 people and might add another chapter to the historical record books.

The sequence, starring Suriya Sivakumar, has created a stir with every asset coming out. From the original content, thrilling background score, and execution, it immediately takes you into the world that makers are going to bring. Undeniably, it has everything that makes it a film of international standards.

Will It Destroy The Costliest Scene?

To date, the costliest scene that has been shot for the silver screen has been done by Prabhas for Saaho. The 8-minute action chase sequence was designed and mounted on a budget of almost 80 crore. The budget of Kanguva is expected to be over 300 crore, and the idea that it can destroy records set by Prabhas is fascinating enough!

Kanguva Set To Shoot Mammoth War Sequence

A source close to the production shared an insight about the epic war sequence that the makers had shot. The source said, “The makers, Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have worked on every aspect of the war sequences to do justice to the theme and subject. The film has the biggest war sequence, featuring Suriya Sivakumar, Bobby Deol, and more than 10,000 people.”

The source further added, “Right from the action, stunts, and visualization of the entire war episodes, everything is being done under international expertise with an aim to deliver cinematic grandeur.”

Kanguva is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious films coming this year. The story is set in two time periods, among which one is the prehistoric era. Starring Suriya and Bobby Deol the film promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience for audiences with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale.

