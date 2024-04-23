Kanguva: Suriya's Highly-Anticipated Visual Extravaganza Carrying A Budget Much More Than 300 Crores? Here's What We Know

Ever since Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar unveiled the teaser of the magnum opus and much-awaited Kanguva, it has taken social media by storm. The craft, the vision, the novelty, the thrilling background score, the execution, this extraordinary teaser has everything to make the nation go gaga over it. Right from its release, the teaser has left everyone buzzing about it. The glimpse of the star as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist has piqued the excitement to a sky-high level.

Besides this, what makes Kanguva the most ambitious film of the year is its budget. The film is billed as one of the big-budget films of the year by the Indian Cinema, and the budget for this pan-world film is touted to be more than 350 crores. Without any doubt, Kanguva is one of the most expensive films coming from the Indian Cinema, and the teasers, rich visuals, cinematography, scale, and making are evidence of the passion for filmmaking the makers have placed in its crafting. A film of this stature requires a rock-solid producer, and who is better than Studio Green, who gave their all out to bring cinematic marvel to the audiences

Kanguva tells the story of two different eras, the prehistorical and present eras, and the makers have ensured that the scale and execution in these two timelines come as a visual delight for the audiences.

The budget of Kanguva has easily surpassed the estimated budgets of biggies like Singham Again and other big films coming this year. The Kanguva world is gaining popularity for all legitimate purposes. It brilliantly captures the enormous battle between Bobby and Suriya‘s characters. Bobby’s antagonistic appearance contrasts sharply with Suriya’s fierce and courageous appearance as a warrior leading an army. Action, violence, and drama abound in the teaser. There is a compelling plot in every scene that will keep you interested.

It also introduces the world to director Siva’s vision, which he has built on an unprecedented scale thanks to Studio Green’s unwavering backing. Together, they gave the project a global feel and elevated it to the level of Hollywood. Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, including films like the Singam series, Paruthi Veeran, Pathu Thala, and many other films. Besides this, they have distributed several blockbuster films, including Baahubali: The Begining.

Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. The release of the film is planned in the second half of 2024.

