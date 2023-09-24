Tamil star Suriya’s recent projects have established him as a true-blue pan-India star with a decent fan following. Through his hard-hitting films, the actor is known to convey social messages that resonate a chord with every common man in the country. Suriya also maintains a gentlemanly persona refusing to entertain unnecessary controversies despite being a target of trolls on numerous occasions. However, this one time, the actor allegedly lost his cool and ended up physically assaulting a man. Scroll through to know the entire episode.

Suriya is known for his stellar performances in critically acclaimed films like Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021) which made everyone take note of him globally. The actor made his humble beginnings into movies with the 1997 film Nerukku Ner which was sheer luck as the film had originally been offered to Ajith who opted out of it owing to creative differences and budget constraints, and the rest is history.

But, today we are not listing Suriya’s achievement. In fact, we are throwing it back to this one rare occasion when the actor lost control over his emotions and ended up embroiled in an unwarranted controversy.

In 2016, a case was filed against Suriya for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old football player from Chennai. The actor came across the youth while he witnessed an accident on Thiru Vi Ka bridge and intervened the same inviting attention from the crowd.

The complainaing Prem Kumar claimed that he along with his friend Lenin was en route to Adayar on their bike for a football match when their vehicle came into contact with a car at Thiru Vi Ka Bridge. He admitted that he lost control as the bike got rammed into a car from behind. He said that the woman who was driving the car stepped out and began scolding him over the accident, leading to an argument between the two parties. It was then that Suriya came into the picture and began to intervene and decided to take the matter into his own hands. Not only this, he allegedly picked the side of the woman and assaulted the football player, leading to a heated exchange of words with traffic piling up on the incident site.

“He assumed that we were harassing the lady and slapped me. He didn’t even try to find out what was happening there,” Prem said in his complaint.

While Suriya’s manager affirmed that the actor was present on the occasion, he denied claims of physical assault.

