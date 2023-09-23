Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the highly acclaimed and influential Indian personalities. The Vikram star has acted in more than 200 films and impressed the audience with his remarkable versatility by portraying diverse characters across genres. The actor’s brilliant performances have garnered critical acclaim and earned him numerous awards, including several National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards.

Apart from acting, Kamal Haasan has also produced and directed films and has even ventured into politics. The Chachi 420 actor regularly writes a column for a Tamil weekly. But do you know that Kamal Haasan was once referred to as the ‘angriest person’ by superstar Rajinikanth? Scroll down to read more about this.

Back in 2017, Kamal Haasan’s elder brother Chandrahasan had suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at his residence in London. The actor had arranged a memorial meet for the late producer, who was instrumental in running Haasans production house Raaj Kamal Films International, at Kamaraj Arangam in Chennai which was attended by many celebrities including Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Vishal, Prakash Raj, director KS Ravikumar, Ilaiyaraaja and several others.

In an emotional speech, the Jailer star said, “I have never seen a hot-tempered person like Kamal Haasan. You all have seen only ten per cent of his anger. I have witnessed it 100 per cent. Thats why I used to be careful with him. Charu (brother) anna can pacify him. But it was Chandra Haasan who always kept it in check.”

Thalaiva added, “Kamal does not have properties of his own when compared to the actors of this generation. He doesn’t care much about money. Whatever little money that he has today, it’s all because of Chandrahasan. I’m worried about how he’s going to manage without Chandra anna. Kamal considers K Balachander, Ananthu, Charu and Chandra as his lifelines. Out of which, three have passed away. But we’re there for Kamal.”

Following this, Kamal went on to call Rajinikanth as his “elder brother” and said, “I have a lot of brothers in the industry who are reasonably good at money making and film-making. Rajinikanth is one among them.”

