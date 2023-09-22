Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan was released earlier this month after much wait. The film is breaking several box office records worldwide. Being Atlee Kumar’s directorial, widespread speculations claimed that Thalapathy Vijay has a special cameo appearance in the film.

In fact, the rumours got so strong that even the cast members had heard about it. However, south fans were a bit disheartened about not being able to see him alongside SRK. Now Priyamani has addressed the speculations and teases that Vijay may have a special appearance in the second instalment.

In a discussion with Pinkvilla, Priyamani disclosed that she had personally urged Atlee to include a scene where she could share screen time with Thalapathy Vijay if the Mersal actor was cast in the film.

The Custody actress said, “I was just pulling Atlee sir’s leg, because Atlee sir is one person who just smiles, and you know, he just deviates from the topic. So, there was a strong news that Vijay sir would be a part of the film, and I hadn’t known whether it was true or not, none of us knew, right. So I just went to him, and I said ‘sir, if Vijay sir is a part of it, you know, write a scene for us. Why can’t he be my husband?’ kind of a thing, you know. He said ‘okay, let’s write, let’s think of something like that’. So, as I said, he just smiles, and he deviates from the topic, but you never know…”

Furthermore, Priyamani mentioned that in the event of a sequel to “Jawan,” there is potential for Thalapathy Vijay to be involved in it. The Puthiya Mukham actress said, “You never know, maybe if, IF, there is a Jawan 2… You never know, Vijay sir might be a part of it.’”

