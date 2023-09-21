Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. He has given several commercial and critically acclaimed films in his acting career. However, more than his films, he has often made headlines for his personal life and some controversial statements.

The superstar often gets praised for his delightful personality and disarming smile. But when Vani Ganapathy, his ex-wife, once spoke about the same, it took a different dimension. For the unversed, the two acted together in the film Melnaattu Marumagal (1975), and after three years, they married in 1978.

The marriage lasted a little over a decade as the two divorced in 1988, and Vani chose to maintain silence over their private issues over the years. However, the dam broke in 2015 when Kamal Haasan, in an interview, said that the divorce from Vani left him on the verge of bankruptcy.

During a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Vani Ganapathy questioned why isn’t Kamal Haasan letting go. “For 28 years, we have been divorced. I have always refrained from mudslinging because it’s a very private affair… but we have both moved on now. Why does he behave like a man obsessed?” she said.

Vani expressed her desire to speak out, emphasizing that she didn’t want others to assume her wealth solely resulted from the alimony received from Kamal. She clarified that her silence shouldn’t be misinterpreted as acceptance. While acknowledging the presence of alimony, she opted to keep the confidential aspects of it private.

She said, “He even refused to give me used appliances from our shared flat. What could I expect from a man like that?” Nevertheless, she clarified that Kamal Haasan’s assertion that the alimony caused his bankruptcy was not accurate. “In what court in the world has alimony been allowed to drive someone to bankruptcy? I was completely shocked when I read it. His ego must have been hurt when I walked out of the marriage, but so much has happened since. He could have said financial crisis and let the subject pass.”

Having been married to him for 12 years, Vani said that Kamal can escape any situation with charm. “He doesn’t answer a question if he doesn’t want to. Kamal knows better than anyone how to fake a smile and charm his way out of a situation… Kamal can talk about anything, he’s the sort of person who can read the first and last pages of a book and discuss it at length. That’s why I know it’s impossible to prod something out of him. If he doesn’t want to talk about it, he knows what to do.”

