Thalapathy Vijay is in full preparation mode for the release of Leo. This film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, signifies their second partnership following the 2021 blockbuster Master. Riding high on the triumph of Vikram in 2022, Vijay’s forthcoming action-packed venture has generated substantial excitement among fans and audiences alike.

Post Baahubali, KGF and Pushpa, the market for south films in North India has opened up in a big way. Many South films are now being released in multiple languages as well. However, the upcoming gangster drama will not follow suit. Scroll down to know more.

The latest reports suggest that the Hindi version of Leo may not see a release in the national multiplex chains. It’s rumoured that PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis are hesitant to screen the Thalapathy Vijay starrer without an 8-week exclusive theatrical window for the Hindi version.

Typically, South Indian movies become available on OTT platforms after a 4-week theatrical run. In the case of ‘Leo,’ there are unconfirmed reports that Netflix, the official post-theatrical streaming partner, has secured a 4-week streaming deal for all versions.

The three major national multiplex chains have reportedly made it a policy not to exhibit the Hindi version of any Indian film unless there’s an agreed-upon 8-week gap with the film’s OTT release. Unless the makers of Leo reconsider their decision, it seems the movie won’t hit the screens in Hindi at these multiplexes.

With Leo generating positive anticipation among Hindi audiences, its absence from these multiplexes could significantly impact its box office potential. Under the production of S. S. Lalit Kumar from Seven Screen Studio, the movie features Thalapathy Vijay as the lead, joined by Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film is set for a global theatrical release in standard and IMAX formats on October 19, 2023.

