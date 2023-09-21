Anushka Shetty is one of the leading and bankable actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress, who made her debut in 2005 with Nagarjuna’s Super, has been ruling hearts across industries with her brilliant performances. She is known for her films like ‘Arundhati’, ‘Vedam’, ‘Rudhramadevi’ and ‘Bhaagamathie’. However, Anushka got hugely appreciated for her portrayal of the iconic character Devasena in the epic Baahubali film series directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Anushka, who is at present basking in the glory of her recent hit film ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’, maintains a very lowkey life and prefers to stay away from parties or social media. She had even skipped the promotions of ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’, the film that has garnered immense love and appreciation from both mainstream and discerning audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to her choice of maintaining a private and low-key life, Anushka Shetty has luckily managed to stay away from controversies as compared to other stars. However, there was a time when Anushka had reportedly cried as she had to face abuses from the Tamil Film Workers Union members. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The incident dates back to 2012 when the actress had hired a make-up artist who was not a member of Make Up Artist Union. During the shooting of Tamil film Alex Pandian starring Karthi, people from the makeup union of Kollywood protested against Anushka Shetty for employing a make-up artist from another state and demanded that either the make-up artist should leave the set or must register her name in their guild to continue working in the industry. Following this, his co-star Karthi understood the gravity of the situation and requested Anushka’s make-up artist to leave the sets.

Reportedly, Anushka Shetty had stood up for her make-up artist but she was so hurt by the incident that she ended up doing her make-up on her own and did not hire anyone for the job. Following this, Anushka Shetty was left in bad taste. She had reportedly cried and her co-star Karthi had pacified the actress.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s Next To Suffer A Major Box Office Blow As National Multiplex Chains Reject To Release Its Hindi Version Due To These Reasons?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News