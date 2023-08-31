Karthik Shivakumar, popularly known as Karthi, is one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil film industry. He has also worked in the Telugu industry in films, including Yuganiki Okkadu, Awara, Oopiri, and Khaithi. Karthi, who always desired to become a film director, made his acting debut in the 2007 film Paruthiveeran and gained widespread notoriety for his character of a dilapidated village rogue.

The actor, who is also the brother of actor Surya Sivakumar, received several awards and recognitions for his films. Karthi had entered the industry as an assistant director to director Mani Ratnam and later shifted to acting. Today, let’s delve deeper into his riches and assets.

Karthik Sivakumar has a net worth of $13 million i.e. INR 90 crores with an annual income of INR 18 crores. The actor’s monthly income is INR 1.5 crore. According to reports, Karthi charges around INR 8 crores per movie.

Apart from films, the Naan Mahaan Alla actor also earns through his brand endorsements and promotions. Reportedly, he charges INR 1 crore for a brand endorsement. Karthik owns a Mercedes Benz ML 350, worth 66 Lakh and an Audi.

On the work front, riding high on the success of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise, The Tamil star is all set to be seen in ‘Japan’, a quirky action thriller helmed by Raju Murugan. ‘Japan’ is a milestone film for Karthi as it is his 25th film. It also has Anu Emmanuel, Sunil and Vijay Milton playing pivotal roles. The film will showcase Karthi in an entirely new flamboyant avatar, sporting curly hair, funky glasses and a tracksuit, and he wields two golden machine guns in both his hands.

Dream Warrior Pictures shared the intro video featuring Karthi in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The caption read: “Here comes our #Japan – Made in India #JapanFromDiwali.” ‘Japan’ is slated for a 2023 Diwali release.”

