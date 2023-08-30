No matter how many flops he delivers, the stardom of Prabhas isn’t affected. Even after the debacle of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, the actor is piled up with some exciting projects and that too mounted on a huge scale. The latest we learned is about his Kalki 2898 AD, which is reportedly carrying a monumental budget. Keep reading to know more!

Post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the fandom of Prabhas has reached new heights and it won’t be an overstatement to say that he’s amongst the biggest pan-India superstars. As a result, he continues to get some really huge projects despite a not-so-good run at the box office. One such biggie is Kalki 2898 AD, which was tentatively titled Project K.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest rumours that are doing rounds, the budget of Kalki 2898 AD is a whopping 600 crores. Yes, you read that right! It’s among the most expensive Indian films ever and it is said that the film will be presented in two parts. So, there’s no clarity if this is the cost of both parts or just the first part.

Out of this entire budget, it is rumoured that 230 crores are being spent on VFX work. If that’s true, it’s really a crazy number as this accounts for 38.33% of Kalki 2898 AD’s total cost.

While the number is yet to be confirmed by the makers, it’s not that surprising as the Prabhas starrer seems to be backed by top-notch VFX, and the scale is huge. It’s something that has never been witnessed on the big screen in the Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release on 12th January 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kushi: Advance Booking Of Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Highly-Anticipated Film Is Now Open!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News