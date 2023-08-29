Pawan Kalyan, the name needs no introduction. The popular Telugu actor is undoubtedly one of the most renowned actors in the South Indian film industry. From being introduced as the megastar Chiranjeevi’s younger brother to earning the title Power Star from the audience, the Bheemla Nayak actor has made his own mark. The Kushi actor has given a number of superhits, including Thammudu, Tholi Prema, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Panjaa, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi and several others.

With all the success over the years, Pawan Kalyan has become one of the highest-paid actors in the country and do you know his net worth? The 51-year-old actor has a net worth of Rs 116 crore, which is approximately $16 million, in 2023. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ actor’s monthly income is Rs 1.5 crore with an annual income of Rs 18 crore. Earlier he used to charge Rs 10 to 12 crores per film. However, following his comeback with the 2021 successful film Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan increased the remuneration to Rs 50 crores per film. Apart from this, he also takes away a share in the film’s profit. Pavan Kalyan also earns a whopping amount from brand endorsements. Reportedly, he upto Rs 4 crores for endorsements.

The Panjaa star, who is also a film producer, owns a number of properties in Hyderabad, including his house in Vijayawada worth Rs 16 crores and a lavish bungalow in Hyderabd’s Jubilee Hills, worth Rs 12 crores. Apart from this, Pavan Kalyan also owns an expensive farmhouse in Ranga Reddy District of Telangana with a mango farm and an organic vegetable farm. Pawan Kalyan also owns a lavish flat in Banjara Hills Hyderabad worth Rs 1.75 crores. Apart from these, he has also invested in multiple real estate properties across India.

The Attarintiki Daredi actor also has a fascination for fancy cars. His luxurious fleet of cars includes a Mercedes AMG G63, worth Rs 2.2 crore, a Jaguar XJ ranged Rs 1.1 crore, Mercedes Benz G55 AMG worth Rs 1.3 crore, Ford Endeavor priced at Rs 33.7 lakhs, BMW 520D worth Rs 60 lakhs, Mercedes Benz R350 priced at Rs 67 lakhs, an Audi Q 7, worth Rs 87 lakhs.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Video Calls ‘Kushi’ Co-Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Post Midnight To Crack A ‘Knock Knock’ Joke – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News