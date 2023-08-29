Kusha Kapila's Net Worth Revealed! From Owning 57 Lakh Worth Mercedes-AMG To Earning 2 Lakhs Per Instagram Post, 'Billi Massi' Lives A Lavish Lifestyle!

In the last decade, the world has seen an unprecedented transformation in the entertainment industry, thanks to the influence of social media. Content creation has changed the game altogether and some of the influencers have aced the art of producing creative content that’d keep you hooked to the screen. And, Kusha Kapila is undoubtedly one of those names who has made a mark of her own.

The 33-year-old Delhi-based influencer is a well-known YouTuber, social media influencer and comedian. Kusha is widely popular for her characters of South Delhi aunties and girls, especially the fictional character “Billie Masi”. On several occasions, internet sensation has revealed that initially she wanted to be a journalist but life had some other plans for her. Today, while Kusha Kapila has become the talk of the town for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Kusha Kapila, who is currently awaiting the release of her feature film Sukhee with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has a total net worth of Rs 20 crore. Yes, you read that right! With 3.4 million Instagram followers, Kusha earns a huge amount of money from the photo-sharing platform. The social media influencer charges more than Rs 2 lakh for each Instagram post. Kusha Kapila’s monthly income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh rupees with her annual income over Rs 45 lakh.

She also has her own YouTube channel where she posts comedy content. Kusha joined YouTube on October 7, 2011 and has a massive income with 1 million subscribers on her channel. Kusha Kapila reportedly charges a huge amount of money for her shows and earns from her brand endorsements. For the unknown, Kusha endorses several well-known brands, including Olay, Myntra, Lays, Biotique, Nykaa, and Mastercard. She also has her income sources from films. She was last seen in Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee.

According to reports, Kusha loves cars and bikes. She owns a Mercedes-AMG, worth approx. Rs 57 lakh and a five-seater SUV TATA Punch, worth 9 Lakh rupees. She also has two bikes: BMW and Royal Enfield.

Meanwhile, refuting the dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor, the Masaba Masaba actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega,” Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit.”

The rumours of the duo’s relationship made headlines after the two were spotted attending a party at Karan Johar’s residence recently. It also comes months after Kusha announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. On June 26 this year, the two issued a joint statement and revealed that “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.” “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore,” the joint statement read.

