Rakhi Sawant, amidst her ongoing controversy with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, is on a religious trip. She completed her Umrah and decided to drop a video putting out her miseries to the world. Rakhi’s new video has been going viral where she is hysterically crying standing at Medina.

As Rakhi goes into sharing the tragic events going in her life, she says, “Main nirdosh hun, mujh pe kitne ilzaam lagaaye jaa rahe hain. Main kya karun aye khuda. Adil tumne mujhe loot liya. Ya allah, ab main kahaan jaaun.”

The video sees Rakhi in a totally new avatar and she has been introducing herself as Fatima now. She recently revealed that she is going to Umrah, a religious trip her husband Adil promised her before he allegedly cheated on her.

Netizens could not help but laugh yet again at Rakhi Sawant’s misery and dukh. While she struggles with another bad phase in her life, a user commented, “Rakhi ki mental stage smjh aane lagi hai.” Another comment trolled her and said, “Ya allah isko uthale take hamen sukoon mile.”

People were also outraged as the video came from a holy place. An enraged comment read, “Khuda is in Camera ?? What’s the hell is going on? what’s the hell she is trying to proof? she is miserable lady. How she is doing such disgusting act in such a holy place?”

Another comment had a bright career option for Rakhi Sawant as it said, “i am voting for Rakhi as lead in AE DIL HAI MUSHKIL PART 2 – ADIL HAI MUSHKIL”

A user begged Rakhi Saying, “Can you go in some no network zone please?” Another brutal dig said, “Itna roti rehti hai ki iske aansu sookh gaye dikhte hi nai.” And obviously there had to be a dig around her changing religions, “Rakhi ji aap allah par to meherbani karo,unke saamne bhi camera mei rona…ehsaan kiya bhagwan ko involve nahi kiya…”

You can watch the video here:

Rakhi Sawant, at this moment, tries to seek help from the almighty after claiming in her last interview that Adil forced her to convert to Islam and used to beat her to do so. Her best friend also turned against her amidst her feud with ex-husband Adil Khan, who has also been joined by Sherlyn Chopra to fight against the reality queen.

