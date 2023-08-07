Breaking Bad is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed television series ever. The show follows the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to a life of crime after being diagnosed with cancer. The show is praised for its complex characters, gripping storylines, and stunning visuals. The show features some of the most well-developed and nuanced characters in television history. But have you ever wondered if it got a Bollywood crossover starring Shah Rukh Khan and others?

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is a complex and conflicted protagonist who is both sympathetic and morally ambiguous. His transformation from mild-mannered teacher to ruthless drug lord is one of the most compelling character arcs in television history. Will a Bollywood crossover be as cult and successful as the original show?

Well, an AI artist reimagined Breaking Bad with a Bollywood character, and obviously, who else than Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead? The video made by an Instagram handle overpowered.ai reimagined SRK as Walter White, Shilpa Shetty as Skyler White, Karan Johar as Saul Goodman, and Bhuvan Bam as Jesse Pinkman!

The Internet reacted quickly to this Bollywood makeover of the critically acclaimed Hollywood series. A user reacted, “BreakKING mad.” Another comment read, “That’s horrible casting man!” A third comment suggested, “Nana Patekar as Gus Fring?”

A user pointed out, “This was actually supposed to happen. SRK wanted to adapt Breaking Bad as a Hindi film back in 2013.” Another user commented, “Walter White is a beast, Shah rukh white can’t replace him.” Another comment said, “Arjun Rampal as Bruce Wayne.” Netizens predicted dialogues as one wrote, “Mere pathi ko ganja bechana bandh Karo.” A user was thrilled with the possibility and wrote, “This combo has the makings of a blockbuster!”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overpowered (@overpowered.ai)

Well, whether or not a Bollywood Breaking Bad would be successful is a matter of opinion. However, there’s no doubt that it would be a fascinating experiment. If done right, a Bollywood Breaking Bad could be a truly groundbreaking show. Let us know your thoughts and opinions about the same in the comments section below.

