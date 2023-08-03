Shah Rukh Khan is King Khan for a reason. The actor is among the greatest stars in the industry with an illustrious career and immense fan following. Throughout his journey in Bollywood, SRK has been nothing but amazing when it comes to his work. While he is always surrounded with his fans going the extra mile to meet him, the actor also knows how to take criticism. Gulshan Devaiah recently revealed how a troll once walked up to SRK star to diss his acting but the Jawan star did not lose his cool and rather chose to stay calm and composed.

SRK began his acting journey by doing a few television shows. He made his Bollywood debut alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti with the 1992 film Deewana. He soon established himself a leading actor and later, the King Khan of Bollywood.

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan was with Anurag Kashyap when he was approached by this troll. During his latest interview with Lallantop, Gulshan Devaiah revealed that Anurag once narrated the incident that involve SRK graciously taking it well when a person called him a “Bakwas actor.” He said, “Anurag once told me that someone said this to Shah Rukh in front of him. ‘Yaar, tu kya actor hai, tu toh bakwas actor hai. Tujhe aata nahi hai, inse kuch seekho (poitning at the director).’Aise Anurag ko bola. (‘What kind of an actor are you? You are a bad actor, learn something from Anurag.) But he was so gracious, he took it so well.”

The Hunterrr star further heaped praises for Shah Rukh Khan and added how composed he is in his life. He said, “But he is so composed that he did not give an adverse reaction. He took it so well.” Gulshan continued, “These people are great because they know how to conduct themselves. They have thick skin and they know how to handle the world. They know how to behave with the world. He is very good at meeting people. That’s why he is such a big star, everyone loves him.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a big star and it is his fans’ love for him that he has already begun to break records with the songs of his most-awaited film Jawan. Apart from the Atlee directorial, SRK also has Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.

