Kangana Ranaut needs no introduction. The Bollywood diva is known for being the boldest when it comes to talking her heart out, apart from her illustrious acting career. Well, there is one more thing that her fans are crazy about, and it is her fashion game. Kangana never fails to leave everyone stunned with her fashion picks and also their whopping price. The Queen star recently made the airport her ramp and carried an expensive bag whose price you would not want to miss.

Kangana has been in the industry for almost two decades now. She started off with the 2006 film Gangster and soon established herself as a leading lady. Throughout her illustrious career, the actress has made her reputation of being fearless. She is also a director and producer now.

With a number of projects in line, Kangana Ranaut’s schedule is understandably busy. The actress recently stepped out to board a flight and looked no less than a goddess. She picked a light turquoise coloured saree with embroidered flowers and golden border and paired it with a half-sleeved blouse with a symmetric neckline.

To add to her look’s elegance, the Queen star wore a pearl necklace with matching earrings and kept her makeup light. While she looked absolutely stunning, what caught our attention was her bag. Kangana Ranaut walked to the airport carrying a Hermes Birkin 3 En 1 handbag in the colour brown.

While the bag looked as stylish as ever, it is its price that will blow your mind. The handbag retails for a good Rs 11 lakhs to Rs 13 lakhs. Well, that is quite a lot, but it is Kangana and she knows how to slay.

