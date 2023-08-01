Since the past few days, Kangana Ranaut has been in the news owing to her back-to-back Insta posts and tweets against Karan Johar and his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress has become the talk of the town and a subject of criticism due to her non-stop rant against her industry colleagues. However, now in an open letter, a journalist has bashed the actress and asked the media to stop her unnecessary ranting.

In a long post, the journalist made shocking claims, revealing that she has mistreated outsiders on the sets of her films and made a false accusation about Hrithik Roshan proposing her in Paris when he had no stamp of the same on his passport. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renowned Journalist Nayandeep Rakhshit, recently penned a long note on Instagram stories for his fellow media people who often take regular stands against a lot of things. He further said, the media took a stand against a paparazzo too who spoke out of line. But how does the same media, normalise Kangana’s bullsh*t? He further asks, why is media still covering her useless rants as if they are the most believable pieces of writing on earth?

A portion from his Insta post reads, “Acc to her, Hrithik proposed her in Paris but his passport doesn’t have a stamp of his entry into the country at that point. Which imposter proposed Kangana or was that also a part of her hallucination?” Adding, “Kangana has mistreated outsiders in her own films, thrown them out, cut their scenes, been insecure of them and then she calls out others on that basis. Hypocrisy, thy name’s Kangana. Acc to her, every other man finds her desirable and wants to be with her, woo her.”

“Acc to her, every film of hers is a hit and media and industry are bent on pulling her down. Your flop films were discarded by the audience, not by media or industry alone. Several films with 1 * rating also do 100 crore because the audiences have interest in them. Maybe it’s time to realise you were never a crowd puller, Ms Ranaut,” read his note further.

Reacting to the same, a Reddit user wrote in agreement, “He has a point. Her bringing Ranbir and Alia‘s baby into the whole mud slinging really did it for me. She is delusional and at this point writes just about anything to stay relevant. More so because karan’s film has just released.”

While another said, “I know people say he is a try hard, but he does talk sense and I respect the fact that he’s not scared and sitting behind anonymously trashing her ( which she deserves ) , because she deserves any kind of hate she is getting.”

“He is talking sense, i am sorry, kangana has been behind RK, his wife, his baby writing blinds after blinds, making stupid claims after stupid claim and yet no one dares question her,” read another comment on the Reddit post.

Well, what are your thoughts on the journalist’s long post against Kangana Ranaut? Do let us know.

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Karisma Kapoor’s Father Randhir Kapoor Blasted At Her Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur, Calling Him ‘A Third-Class Man’: “He Has Debauchery In His System”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News