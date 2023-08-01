Late actor Amrish Puri is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Bollywood. He has worked in more than 450 films in his illustrious career and lifted numerous awards for his exceptional acting skills. While he is one of the respected actors in the industry, reports once claimed that he slapped Govinda & scolded Aamir Khan on set. Scroll down to know more.

The veteran actor was well renowned for his film villain roles. His commanding on-screen presence and deep voice were far more captivating for spectators than the movie’s attractive hero. Vidhaata, Shakti, Meri Jung, Mr India, Shahenshah, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Ghayal, Damini, Karan Arjun, Jeet, Koyla, Nayak: The Real Hero, Ghatak, Ghayal, and many others are just a few of his most well-known films.

During Govinda’s reign as king of the silver screen, Amrish Puri was also making a lasting impression with the release of each of his films. The two gave their all in many films. Nevertheless, Amrish Puri once gave Govinda flak for being late to the sets. All of the actors were meant to arrive at 9 am, but Govinda turned up on the set around 6 pm, which enraged the famed villain, according to the Bollywood Shaadis report. The issue was settled after the senior actor eventually apologised to Govinda for slapping him on set.

Govinda wasn’t the only actor who was troubled by Amrish Puri’s fury. Aamir Khan was also questioned during his early years of working in the film industry. Prior to becoming an actor, Aamir worked with his uncle Nasir Hussain as a continuity manager. One day, while filming with his uncle Nasir Hussain and renowned actor Amrish Puri, young Aamir was told to keep the character’s continuity.

Amrish was enraged by Aamir’s persistent continuity mistakes, so he chastised him in front of everyone. The film’s director, Nasir, stepped in and informed Amrish that it was his fault and that Aamir was doing what he required. After that, the actor apologised to Aamir.

