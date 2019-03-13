Remembering Nasir Hussain On His Death Anniversary – The Man Who Gifted Us Aamir Khan!

Today is the death anniversary of the legend writer, director, and film producer Mohammad Nasir Hussain Khan is popularly known as ‘Nasir Hussain’. He had a remarkable career in Bollywood for over decades. Also, he is credited as the major trendsetter of Hindi Cinema and is ‘Chachajaan’ Aamir Khan.

He ruled Hindi cinema for a very long time because of the ‘Bollywood Masala Genre’ that he produced and directed during the 1970s-1980s. He debuted with ‘Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hain’ in 1961 as a producer which starred Dev Anand and Asha Parekh in the lead. He wrote a handful of stories for Bollywood like Chandni Raat (1949), Shabnam (1949), Shart (1954) and the list goes on.

He got recognition by writing the historic character of ‘Anarkali’ and a few comedy movies like ‘Munim Ji’ in 1955, ‘Paying Guest’ in 1957. During ‘Munim Ji’ he fell in love with the assistant choreographer of the film named ‘Margaret Francina Lewis’ which she then changed to ‘Ayesha Khan’ and got married to him. They have two children named Mansoor Khan and Nuzhat Khan.

In 1957 he wrote & directed ‘Tumsa Nahi Dekha’ which starred ‘Shammi Kapoor’ in the lead and got him fame as an established director as well. ‘Yaadon Ki Baarat’ has been depicted as the first masala film of Hindi cinema which was directed by Nasir. He had a good equation with R D Burman also and has worked together for more than 19 years and gave some memorable hits like “O Haseena Zulfowali”, “O Mere Sona Re”, “Aaja Aaja Main Hu Pyaar Tera” and many more. Hussain received a special Filmfare award in 1966 for his contribution to Hindi Cinema. And on his death anniversary today, Aamir Khan who is his nephew posted a heartwarming picture which has Nasir and Shammi Kapoor in it and wrote:

“Remembering my uncle, Nasir Husain, Chachajaan for me, my guru. Today is his death anniversary. It’s been 17 years since we lost him.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!