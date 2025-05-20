Dev Anand is hailed as one of the most memorable superstars of Indian cinema. However, along with his glorious contribution in the acting sphere, his love life also made some noise time and again. Especially, his timeless and tragic love story with yesteryear actress Suraiya was quite well-known.

The duo’s love story started like a fairytale and they experienced a passionate arc of that of forbidden lovers. However, like every good things come to an end, their relationship also had a resentful conclusion. According to OpIndia, Dev Anand’s biography, Romancing With Life, gave a glimpse of his fateful love story with Suriya in one of the chapters.

Dev Anand and Suraiya met on the set of the 1948 film Vidya and love soon blossomed between them. However, theirs was a classic star-crossed lovers scenario because of religious differences. The actress used to have secret meetings and phone calls with the Guide star, especially since her grandmother was always present on the set.

Their affair became so serious that Dev Anand expressed his love for Suraiya with an exquisite diamond-studded ring. The proposal ring was quite an expensive one that had led to the Kala Pani actor to take a loan from his friends. According to the report, it cost Rs 3000 which was quite a mammoth amount in those days.

An ecstatic Suraiya wore the ring during a film shoot and unfortunately her grandmother came to know of the same. Not only did the actress’ grandmother make her forcibly remove the ring but she also warned her to stay away from Dev Anand. This left both the Dastan actress and Anand heartbroken.

A grief-stricken Dev Anand threw the ring into the Arabian Sea which marked the tragic end of his love story with Suraiya. Not only Suraiya’s grandmother but even her extended family were completely against her relationship with the Pocket Maar actor because of him being a Hindu and her being a Muslim. Anand later tied the knot with actress Kalpana Kartik with whom he had two children. He was also said to have pursued his romantic feelings for Zeenat Aman before that. However, Suraiya remained unmarried until her death at the age of 74.

