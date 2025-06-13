Legendary actress Asha Parekh is one of the most iconic actresses of Hindi cinema. It’s been seven decades of her acting career in which she has shared screen with notable co-stars Rajesh Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, and Dharmendra. Let’s revisit the time when Asha Parekh broke her silence on rumours of her marriage to Shammi Kapoor. Read on to know more.

Asha Parekh Addressed The Marriage Rumours Linked To Shammi Kapoor

Asha Parekh was one of the highest-paid actresses of her time. Apart from her professional life, she has often been in the limelight because of her personal life. In a candid conversation with Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, The Invincibles Series Season 2, Asha Parekh opened up on her alleged marriage with co-star Shammi Kapoor. The 82-year-old actress shared, “This is a long story. We were shooting in Mahabaleshwar, and I don’t know what came upon Om Prakash ji; he declared that Shammi and I are married. Then there was a party at Mr Nasser Hussain’s place; people started whispering (about marriage rumours). I said, ‘Yes, we are married.’ Journalist Devyani Chaubal was also in the room. She heard the rumour.”

She further said that Shammi told her not to tell anyone anything, and they continued to prank everyone. In her words, “He said, ‘Don’t tell anything.’ He was playing a prank. At that time he was having an affair with somebody. So that person got very upset.”

Shammi Kapoor, The Rebel Star

According to Bollywood Shaadis, in an interview with Deccan Herald, Asha Parekh shared that she never saw Shammi Kapoor upset, except when his wife Geeta Bali died in 1965. However, four years later, he married Neila Devi in 1969. “I think they fell in love on the rebound of Nutan (Nutan and Shammi were in a relationship). Geeta Bali helped him become Shammi Kapoor, The Rebel Star. It was on the sets of Rangeen Raaten that they fell in love with each other. And then, they too got married in Banganga in the middle of the night. She didn’t say ‘yes’ to him immediately, though. It is so sad that she died so soon,” Parekh shared.

About Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh started her acting career as a child artist in 1952 with the film Maa. For the unversed, Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh have starred in iconic films like Dil Deke Dekho, Teesri Manzil, Batwara, Pagla Kahin Ka, Sar Aankhon Par, and Jawan Mohabbat.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: This Romantic Film Beats Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par On IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated List— But Panchayat S4 Is Missing?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News