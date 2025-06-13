The trailer of the Kajol starrer supernatural film, Maa has managed to command the attention of the masses and how! The movie showcases the veteran actress playing a mother who is ready to lock horns with the supernatural forces to save her child. By the looks of it, the movie also explores the folklore of the Bengal-based supernatural force Daitya. Here are 3 reasons why we feel that the movie could be the hard-hitting intense feminist film that Bollywood was actually waiting for.

Kajol’s Performance

Trust Kajol to curate any magic with any project she is attached to. And Maa, seems to be no different. Her character battles it out with a demonized supernatural force that has seemingly targeted her child. The actress exudes the power, intensity, fire and also the vulnerability of a parent who is trapped from all ways while on a quest to save her child. We are super pumped up to witness the actress channel the supreme power of motherhood in Maa. The unique concept, is the cherry on top.

Maa’s Link To The Shaitaan Universe

Maa is touted to be part of the Shaitaan universe, which starred R Madhavan as the main antagonist and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn, in the lead roles. While the actress has denied any possibility of either Madhavan or Devgn having a cameo in the movie, we are still hooked on unraveling a connection between the two movies. Shaitaan was also applauded for its spine-chilling take on the horrors of black magic. So, the film’s connection to the universe makes this one all the more anticipated.

Vishal Furia’s Direction For Maa

Vishal Furia is known for curating horror films that have a fine blend of the spook along with an important message. He also gives a center stage to strong female protagonists, Nushrratt Bharuccha in the Chhori franchise, for instance. The coming together of the filmmaker along with a powerhouse actress like Kajol might give us an ‘absolute cinema’ moment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Housefull 5: Here’s How It Compares To The IMDb Ratings Of The Previous Films From The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News