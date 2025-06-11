Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the immensely popular comedy film series, is currently running in theatres. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani (of Dostana fame), the latest sequel is already on the verge of becoming the franchise’s most successful film at the box office. While that’s the story at the box office, let’s take a look at how Housefull 5 stacks up against the first four Housefull films on IMDb and where it ranks based on the user ratings.

All 5 Housefull Films – IMDb Ratings Compared

As of now, the highest-rated installment of the franchise remains the original Housefull film (2010), directed by Sajid Khan, which holds a user rating of 5.6/10. Next in line are Housefull 2 (2012) and Housefull 3 (2016), with IMDb ratings of 5.4/10 and 4.9/10, respectively. And the most recent entry, Housefull 5 (2025), currently sits at Rank 4 with an IMDb rating of 3.9/10. Moreover, the lowest-rated installment is Housefull 4 (2019), which carries an IMDb rating of 3.6/10. While the IMDb score of Housefull 5 may shift slightly as more users cast their votes, a significant change seems unlikely.

Housefull 5 – Plot & Cast

Aboard a luxury cruise ship, a wealthy tycoon dies under suspicious circumstances. That’s when three very different men (Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) suddenly step forward, each claiming to be his son, and trying to prove that they are the rightful heirs. What follows is a series of hilarious misunderstandings and comic confusions.

But the goings-on take a darker turn when the ship’s doctor is found dead. Two eccentric investigators (Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff) step in and are determined to uncover the truth and solve the murder mystery. The film’s star-studded cast also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Housefull 5 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Housefull 5 here to get a sneak peek at its quirky characters, underlying story, and the high-seas setting.

