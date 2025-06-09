Rekha is one of the most admired actresses in Bollywood. Known for her beauty, charm, and talent, her personal life has always been a topic of discussion. However, her name was linked to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. She once explained the reason for not remarrying. Read on to know more.

For those unaware, Rekha was married to Mukesh Agarwal, a businessman, in March 1990. However, Mukesh soon passed away after their marriage, and since then, Rekha remained single. In an interview with Rediff, Rekha opened up on remaining single despite being a devoted wife. The Khoobsurat star shared, “I don’t feel the longing anymore. Even if I were to find a perfect man to raise children with, it wouldn’t be fair to my values. I’m not someone who can dedicate myself solely to one person. If I had a child, my focus would shift entirely towards them, and I wouldn’t be able to give time or energy to anything else. And what about all the children and people across the world who I feel spiritually connected to? If I possess the privilege of being Rekha, then it’s my duty to be available to anyone who reaches out to me.”

Exploring Rekha’s Personal Journey Behind The Spotlight

Rekha further shared how focused she would be if she were in a relationship. In her words, “I’m someone who gives everything in a relationship. I’d make his bed, choose his clothes, oversee his meals, and even pack his lunch and deliver it myself. That’s how focused I am. But doing all that means I’d have to turn away from the larger world that looks up to me. If I do meet someone who accepts that I come with a world of admirers, then perhaps I’ll reconsider,” she added.

Rekha Shared Her Thoughts On Second Marriage & A True Feminist Icon

Earlier, in a conversation with Simi Garewal (Via BollywoodLife) on her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Rekha shared her opinion on a second marriage. Rekha was quizzed if she would marry again; the diva asked, “You mean with a man?” To which, Simi replied, “Well, not a woman, obviously.” Rekha said, “Why not?” and added, “In my mind, I am married to myself, my profession, and my loved ones. I am not a cynical person.”

Further, Simi shared that, as per the popular opinion, it was the man who provided security to a family. To this, Rekha objected and said, “Not necessarily; it has got nothing to do with a man. It has to do with the person she is.” She is known for her unfiltered opinion, and this opinion truly impressed her fans and called her a true “feminist icon.”

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Once Recalled Getting An Upgrade In Bollywood’s Two Categoroies Of Heroines, “Dharmesh Really Stripped Me Of All That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News