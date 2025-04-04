Rekha’s contribution to the film industry and her charm to date remains unparalleled. The living legend is truly timeless and an inspiration to many. However, her love life has been rather tragic. While her highly publicized affair with Amitabh Bachchan grabbed a lot of eyeballs, the actress always wanted to get married, start a family, and have a loving homely life. This dream of hers almost got fulfilled when she tied the knot with businessman Mukesh Agarwal on March 4, 1990, in an intimate wedding ceremony. But fate soon had other plans for her.

How Did Rekha And Mukesh Agarwal’s Love Story Blossomed?

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Mukesh Agarwal established a successful kitchenware business called Hotline in Delhi and enjoyed immense wealth and fame due to the same. He hosted several high-profile parties and engaged with the elite circles of Delhi. During this time, Rekha wanted to settle down with someone who offered her the love and warmth that she was craving for.

She expressed the same to her fashion designer friend Bina Ramani who was settled in Delhi and was a good friend of Mukesh Agarwal. Bina gave Rekha Mukesh’s number, and the latter soon called the businessman. While the call had a formal tone, the businessman could not resist the charm of the Umrao Jaan actress, and they soon started engaging in more calls after that.

Mukesh Agarwal soon met Rekha in Mumbai, wherein the latter was impressed by his honesty and his genuine affection towards her. The Khoon Bhari Maang actress also spent some time in Delhi with his family where she was impressed by their warmth and giving nature towards her. It was on March 4, 1990 that the businessman proposed marriage to the actress, to which she readily agreed.

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in a temple in Juhu. They had another wedding ceremony on April 15, 1990, in Tirupati Temple, which was attended by her parents. The ecstatic Rekha was on cloud nine for being finally married to a man who adored her, and the couple had a blissful honeymoon in London.

Cracks In Rekha And Mukesh Agarwal’s Marriage

However, the happier times did not last long for the Ghar actress. After a few weeks of their marriage, Rekha started noticing some odd aspects of Mukesh Agarwal’s personality. She also started realizing that they were entirely different people.

To her shock, Mukesh Agarwal one day confessed to her that there was an ‘AB’ in his life too. This was a reference to Rekha’s infamous affair with Amitabh Bachchan. Mukesh’s AB was revealed to be his psychiatrist, Akash Bajaj. She was a divorcee with two children and was said to be in a relationship with Mukesh. But the businessman reportedly did not bother to inform her about his marriage with Rekha.

Rekha started noticing more and more differences between her and Mukesh Agarwal. While she craved some alone time with him away from the glitz and glamor, he preferred to host lavish parties. This drew a wedge in their marriage, and things went further downhill after Agarwal’s business started experiencing a financial crisis.

However, instead of focusing on that, he continued to host his parties and also wanted to enter Rekha’s film circle. This became embarrassing for her and she started visiting Delhi less. This irked her husband who also wanted her to stop working in movies. It was on September 10, 1990 that Rekha and Mukesh Agarwal had a tough phone call wherein they decided to divorce.

But to her horror, on October 2, 1990, Mukesh Agarwal ended his life by suicide. He hung himself to the ceiling fan of his roof and used Rekha’s dupatta. This incident not only left a huge scar in her life, with her dream of a family life being unfulfilled but she was also labeled as a ‘vamp’ for the longest time by everyone and was blamed primarily for her husband’s death.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Said He & Akshay Kumar Completed Each Other: “We Made A Kind Of Super-Person”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News