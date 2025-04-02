Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar bring in a mix of action and comedy in the movies they have appeared in together. They featured opposite characters like Kumar as an intense and gritty guy and Saif as the flamboyant and charming one. In an interview, Saif acknowledged the importance of Kumar in his career a few years back and said they completed each other. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Saif and Akshay worked in movies, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, and Tashan. In the 1990s, Akshay was known for doing action films and made a name for himself. On the other hand, Saif had a boy-next-door persona and did romance and family dramas. Kumar also shares a great camaraderie with Kareena Kapoor and has done several films with her. For the unversed, Saif, Akshay, and Kareena starred in Tashan, where love was kindled between Khan and Bebo.

Once, in an interview with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan shared that while the Khans, that is, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, were all the films, he and Akshay Kumar brought in a particular fun with their dynamics. Saif acknowledges the fact that people loved them as a duo. He said, “If I was cute and fun in a lot of movies and I did a lot of work with Akshay Kumar, who perhaps lacked at that point, cute and fun, so we made a kind of super-person and found our way in the industry. I completed him, and he completed me.”

Saif explained, ” I think that’s why we are so fond of each other till today. We realize we owe each other that, in a sense.” He continued, “Usually, a solo successful superstar like these guys (Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir) don’t need someone to complete them.”

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have established themselves in the industry with their acting prowess and versatility. They are among the A-list actors of the current generation. Akshay is one of the finest comic actors, and Saif brilliantly portrays characters with grey shades. He is also a commendable comedy actor.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara: Part 1. He will be seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins next, which will be released on Netflix soon. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sky Force.

