Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is almost done with its theatrical run, and the lifetime ticket sales of the film are currently roaring as the second-highest film on BookMyShow in 2025, surpassing every single Bollywood film except for one. Ajay Devgn’s drama film has registered a total of 2.88 million ticket sales in its lifetime on BMS!

Ajay Devgn Fails To Beat Only One!

Ajay Devgn has failed to beat only one film on BMS this year, which by no guess is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which stands way too high for any Bollywood film to compete this year, with ticket sales of 12.58 million! This is 336% higher than Ajay Devgn’s entire sales!

Ajay Devgn Pushes Sky Force At #3!

Ajay Devgn pushed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to number 3 and has been ruling the spot since then. Sky Force closed its ticket sales on BMS at 1.99 million sold tickets in total.

Check out the top 5 ticket sales (lifetime) for Bollywood films on BMS in 2025.

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Raid 2: 2.88 Million Sky Force: 1.99 Million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 Million Sikandar: 1.42 Million

Ajay Devgn’s 3rd Best Ticket Sales!

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn got his third-best ticket sales since 2023, with the Raj Kumar Gupta film. He could not surpass the ticket sales registered by Shaitaan and Singham Again.

Check out the lifetime ticket sales of Ajay Devgn’s films since 2023. Since Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had a disastrous run, its numbers are not available!

Singham Again: 3.77M Shaitaan: 2.97M Raid 2: 2.88M Maidaan: 951K

Ajay Devgn Misses All-Time Top 10 By 800K Lesser Tickets!

Ajay Devgn failed to enter the top 10 spots for the biggest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS. The tenth spot is owned by Fighter, with lifetime ticket sales of 3.68 million! Ajay Devgn fell short of 800K tickets to claim the 10th spot!

Check out the biggest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS ever since the daily tracking started (2023 – 25).

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Million Tiger3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Fighter: 3.68 Million OMG 2: 3 Million Shaitaan: 2.97 Million Raid 2: 2.88 Million Munjya: 2.14 Million Article 370: 2.04 Million

Raid 2 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 134K

1st Week: 1.42 Million

2nd Week: 694K

3rd Week: 371K

4th Week: 165K

Remaining: 99.21K

Total: 2.88 Million

