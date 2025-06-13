R.S. Prasannaâ€™s Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, is all set for its theatrical release on June 20, 2025. Given the star power attached to the film, the buzz surrounding it is naturally high. However, the upcoming sports drama has surprisingly been outranked by a relatively lesser-known film without a star-studded cast. We are talking about the romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Panchayat Season 4, which generated immense buzz and fans are eyeing its release, has been dropped from IMDbâ€™s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows list.

Panchayat Season 4 Missing From IMDb Top 10

The eagerly anticipated fourth season of Panchayat, which is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, 2025, is nowhere to be found on the IMDb top ten list. Read on to find out which other Indian films have cracked the list and which title holds the top spot.

No.1 Title On IMDbâ€™s Most Anticipated List

Neither Sitaare Zameen Par nor Saiyaara has managed to secure the top spot on IMDbâ€™s list of most anticipated Indian titles. In fact, leading the list is Indian actress Kajolâ€™s upcoming film Maa, a mythological horror drama slated for release on June 27, 2025.

IMDbâ€™s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies & Shows

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb. Check out where Sitaare Zameen Par stands in the list

10. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Santosh Singh

Plot: Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the romantic drama features 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey in the role of a visually impaired musician and his relationship with a theatre artist (played by Shanaya Kapoor).

9. Thammudu

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Venu Sriram

Plot: The action drama revolves around the relationship between a brother and a sister amidst various challenges and misunderstandings that come their way. It features Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, and Varsha Bollamma, among other cast members.

8. Kannappa

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Plot: The Telugu fantasy film features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of Kannappa, a hunter who eventually becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva. The film also features Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in interesting cameos.

7. Mirai

Release Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Plot: The visually stunning fantasy action-adventure movie features Teja Sajja in the role of a fearless warrior who must fight powerful evil forces. It also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

6. Maareesan

Release Date: July 2025 (Expected)

July 2025 (Expected) Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Sudheesh Sankar

Plot: Set against a rural backdrop, the Tamil-language road thriller features Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. Precise plot details are being kept under wraps.

5. Metroâ€¦ In Dino

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Anurag Basu

Plot: Itâ€™s being described as a spiritual sequel to Basuâ€™s 2007 film Life In aâ€¦ Metro. The anthology features four bittersweet love stories and revolves around four Indian couples and their lives in four metro cities â€“ Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

4. Kingdom

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Plot: The Telugu period action thriller movie features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic plot purportedly revolves around a reincarnated warrior and is set against the backdrop of a war.

3. Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date: June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: R.S. Prasanna

Plot: Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Along the way, he is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. Itâ€™s being described as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par and features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented kids in pivotal roles.

2. Saiyaara

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Mohit Suri

Plot: Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the romantic drama is being described as an intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too. It features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles and is directed by Mohit Suri (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain).

1. Maa

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Vishal Furia

Plot: From the world of Shaitaan, the filmâ€™s underlying plot ostensibly follows a mother-daughter duo who move into an old mansion. But the story takes a terrifying turn when the daughter is taken away by a powerful supernatural entity, and now itâ€™s up to the mother to rescue her from the clutches of evil, whatever it takes.

