Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s demise at the age of 52 owing to a heart attack has left everyone in a state of shock. He was reportedly playing a game of polo when he suffered a heart attack which led to his demise. Here is a glimpse at some unknown aspects of his life

Who Was Sunjay Kapur? – Owner Of A Massive Automobile Empire

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar which is a manufacturing company of the automotive parts for vehicles. He completed his education at The Doon School in Dehradun and The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. He furthermore got a degree in Corporate Strategy and HR from London. According to DNA, his company was valued at a whopping 40,000 crore. He was also reportedly listed as the 2703rd wealthiest individual in the world. He furthermore owned some lavish properties in locations like Mumbai, London and Delhi, having investments in tech and manufacturing startups.

Jaw-Dropping Net Worth – 85 Times Higher Than Ex-Wife Karisma Kapoor

According to Times Now, Sunjay Kapur’s stellar net worth was around Rs 10,300 crore. Interestingly, his net worth was 85 times higher than that of his ex-wife and actress Karisma Kapoor. A report in DNA states that the Raja Hindustani actress’ net worth was around 120 crores.

Sunjay Kapoor Hired A Parenting Coach To Embrace Fatherhood Better

The industrialist was co-parenting his two children, Samaira and Kiaan with Karisma Kapoor. He was also father of his daughter Azarias, whom he had adopted from his third wife Priya Sachdev’s third marriage. He hired a parenting coach to navigate his blended family and adhere to the responsibilities of fatherhood in a better manner.

In a chat with the YouTube channel, Indian Silicon Valley by Jivraj Singh Sachar, he revealed how he and his wife Priya Sachdev hired a parenting coach. Sunjay Kapoor was quoted to reveal, “It’s not always easy when you have a blended family but we have been very fortunate to have a system where we all work together, where we all love each other and I want that to continue even after my wife and I, our lifetime.”

Sunjay Kapur’s Passion For Polo

The late industrialist was a huge polo enthusiast. He would often indulge in the game during his visits abroad. As fate would have it, he also passed away while pursuing this hobby of his. He owned a polo team called Aureus. However, the heart attack was reportedly said to have been caused by Sunjay Kapur swallowing a bee.

