Rajesh Khanna, fondly known as Kaka, became a cultural phenomenon. He is credited as the first superstar of Indian cinema to have around fifteen solo hits—a record that is still unmatched. He had an immense fan following, especially the women who did extreme things for him, such as writing letters in blood and more. Eminent actor Kiran Kumar, who worked with Khanna in Savera, once shared interesting trivia about the late star.

Khanna’s films featured some of the greatest soundtracks, especially with Kishore Kumar and RD Burman. He is famous for his unique dialogue delivery, emotional intensity, and romantic screen presence. Savera was released in 1972, and around that time, Kumar spent a lot of time with Rajesh, and that is when he witnessed what real stardom looked like.

Kira Kumar also mentioned that no star has ever matched Rajesh Khanna’s superstardom in his interview with Siddharth Kannan [via Bollywood Shaadis] a few years ago. However, he mentioned Salman Khan comes close to Rajesh’s unparalleled stardom but still not the same.

Kiran Kumar on Rajesh Khanna’s stardom

The Savera star praising Kaka’s hospitality said, “I was working on a film called Savera. Kaka’s secretary was producing it, Kaka bankrolled it. It was basically Kaka Sahab’s film. In the evenings, we’d go over to his house. It was called Dimple. He was a fabulous host; few could rival him in that department.”

He added, ” I’ve never seen stardom like his, believe me. Salman Khan comes close, but the stardom that Rajesh Khanna had, nobody had. His car would be covered in lipstick marks wherever it was parked.”

Rajesh Khanna Left Behind a Legacy of Stardom

The first superstar of Indian cinema, everyone’s beloved Kaka, passed away in 2012. Even after his death, Rajesh Khanna’s influence remains deeply etched in Indian film history through his films, his style, and the enduring aura of a star who once ruled millions of hearts.

