In this age of situationships, breakups, and casual dating, couples like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan showcase how beautiful love can be. They have endured so much over the years and are still going strong. Their love story is not unknown to us, but Jaya’s father, Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, once shared an unknown incident when Big B called him ten days before his and Jaya’s wedding.

Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan’s relationship timeline

Jaya and Amitabh met on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film Guddi, and their romance blossomed during the filming of Ek Nazar. According to reports, Jaya was already an established star, but Amitabh was still finding his footing in Bollywood. They tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple has been together for over fifty years and has two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Why did Big B call Jaya Bachchan’s father a few days before the wedding?

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan’s father, Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, was a journalist and shared his thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan in an article published in the Illustrated Weekly of India in 1989 [via Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip]. In that throwback article, Bhaduri revealed getting a sudden call from Big B at Bhopal. He lived in Bhopal, while Jaya’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, traveled between Bhopal and Mumbai since their daughter lived there.

Taroon Coomar Bhaduri recalled, “I still remember the date—May 25, 1973—when I got a surprise trunk call at Bhopal. The caller said, “Baba, I am Amit. Can you and Ma come to Bombay tomorrow?” He asked Big B the reason, and the Piku actor said Jaya Bachchan’s mother knew the reason and would fill him in. It was for the couple’s secret marriage!

He continued, “We were in Bombay the next day to make arrangements for a ‘secret marriage’ on June 3, 1973. There is no point now in going into the details of how the whole affair was kept secret and the marriage arranged in the flat of friends of our family, the Pandits, at Malabar Hill. But there is something more to it.”

A Traditional Wedding Against the Odds

Jaya’s father shared that although he was an atheist, his wife wanted a traditional Bengali wedding. The issue was resolved despite initial resistance from the priest due to cultural differences between Jaya Bachchan and Big B. Amitabh respectfully performed all the rituals, and the ceremony lasted until early morning. The couple left for London the next day. After their return, a reception was held in Bhopal, where Amitabh Bachchan once again participated sincerely.

Amitabh Bachchan on the Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan. He will reportedly appear in Ramayana: Part 1 in the role of Jatayu.

