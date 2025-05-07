Asha Parekh is a celebrated Indian actress who ruled Hindi cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. She has worked with eminent film stars, from Rajesh Khanna to Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, and more. Parekh herself created a legacy of her own in the film industry, thus gaining several fans throughout her career. She once encountered a fan who stationed himself in front of her house and even threatened her neighbors, flaunting a knife. Keep scrolling for more.

She was celebrated for her acting prowess, striking beauty, and captivating screen presence, especially during the 1960s and 1970s—an era renowned for its glamorous leading ladies in Indian cinema. Her beauty, grace, and dignity continue to be admired even today, making her an enduring icon of classic Hindi cinema. At the height of her career, she was a regular favorite of film magazines like Filmfare, frequently gracing their covers and photo spreads that showcased her as one of Bollywood’s most photogenic and admired stars.

Asha Parekh, once in an interview with Filmfare [via Hindustan Times], revealed how a Chinese guy once tormented her, who wanted to marry her. He was such a big fan that it crossed the line as he started staying outside Parekh’s house and scaring the neighbors. The actress recalled, “I used to get fan mail by the gunny bags. There was this Chinese fellow who had plonked himself near my gate and just wouldn’t go. He kept tabs on when I came, when I left. Naturally, I started getting scared.”

She continued, ” So I’d dunk in when my car entered the gate. When the neighbors asked him to go, he brandished his knife, saying, ‘I’ll kill you! I’ve come to marry her. I called up the police commissioner. They put him in Arthur Road Jail. From there, he wrote a letter asking me to bail him out. It was creepy.”

In 2017 Asha Parekh released her autobiography, The Hit Girl. Over the years, she has won multiple accolades, including the Filmfare Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the Padma Shri honor.

