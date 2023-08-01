Back in 1975, one of the most iconic Bollywood films, Sholay, which had emotion, drama, dance, action and whatnot, was released on the big screens and became a massive hit at the domestic box office. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. But do you know there is proof that many scenes from the film were inspired and copied from different Hollywood movies? Yes, that’s right.

Now, actor Adil Hussain and a bunch of other people pointed out the uncanny resemblance between different scenes from Sholay and these Western films. Scroll ahead to read and watch that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adil Hussain took to his Twitter handle and shared a sequence from Sergio Leonne’s iconic 1975 Spaghetti Western Once Upon A Time in the West, which looked quite similar to Sholay’s scene where Gabbar (Amjad Khan) shoots down Thakur’s (Sanjeev Kumar) family one by one. Sharing the clip, Adil wrote, “Ha ha… Who would have thought that portions of one of the most watched/ Admired films in India will be a copy of this film below… Probably you already knew that!? .. But didn’t..”

Check it out:

Ha ha… Who would have thought that portions of one of the most watched/ Admired films in India will be a copy of this film below… Probably you already knew that!? .. But didn't.. pic.twitter.com/jeIad77Gs5 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 31, 2023

As soon as it had hit the internet, netizens started to comment on it and lauded the movie Sholay. One wrote, “I think sholay did a fine job of localizing the content and making it resonate with much larger indian audience at that time who wouldnt have access to hollywood and even if had access wouldn’t have resonated much with cowboy and wild west themes as in the original flick.”

Another Twitteratti penned, “Wowww… I’m amazed to see this Truly shocking for the film which has inspired generations… It’s really difficult to guess which is the real/original cinema.”

One shocked netizen commented, “Sholey bhi ?? You too Mr. Sippy ???”

Another comment can be read, “I wonder what Javed Akhtar did… It’s frame by frame copied, even the background score, costume, sets every damn things is copied.”

One wrote,”Entire Sholay film is a mix of more than dozen western ( American) films. Famous Dharmendra water tank scene is from ‘ Secret of Santa Victoria’. ‘ Mehbooba’ song & action scene is from ‘ The Professionals’ ( Burt Lenchester & Lee Marvin.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ramesh Sippy’s directorial Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and others?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Tom Holland’s Peter Parker Are Taking Hilarious Digs At Each Other For Copied Kissing Scenes & Zendaya’s Mary Jane Calls Juhi Chawla A B*tch, Too Much Happening In This Parallel Universe Chat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News