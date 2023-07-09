Shatrughan Sinha did many films with Sanjeev Kumar. But beyond the professional association there was a bonding between them that went beyond the workplace.

On Sanjeev Kumar’s birth anniversary on June 9, Shatrughan Sinha remembers the chameleon actor who could play anything from mute(Koshish) to mutant(Chehre Pe Chehra).

“Sanjeev Kumar was an unmatchable talent. Balki main toh yeh kahunga ke humne kuch bhi nahin dekha(I’d say we saw nothing of his talent when he passed way).What a powerful presence he had on screen! I had the privilege of doing several films with him. Offhand, I can recall Beraham and Bad Aur Badnaam. There was other film with us together which Sunil Dutt Saab was going to direct. It never got made. We were also together in Qatl in which Haribhai—that’s what we affectionately called Sanjeev—made his last appearance. Then he died suddenly and left us.”

Sighs Shatrughan Sinha, “He died of a heart attack. Lekin mein toh kahunga unki maut dil tootne se hui(I’d say he died of a broken heart). There was no dearth of love in Haribhai’s life. The problem was, the women he loved did not love him back. And those who loved him, he did not love back. Also, I think he wanted to marry only the woman that his mother would approve of. Haribhai was a big foodie. He loved all kinds of cuisine. Every woman who wanted to win him over cooked for him.”

There was another factor which bonded Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha.

Laughs Shatrughan Sinha, “I know what you are talking about. We were both notorious latecomers on the sets. I don’t know about him. But I came late because I had a sleeping problem. And I did yoga after waking up.”

