Hrithik Roshan ruled the world since the day he made his debut with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. While the film made him a superstar overnight, it was clear that he was here to stay and compete with the likes of megastars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, HR assisted the two actors when his father was directing Karan-Arjun with the two Khans.

But do you know that the War actor’s first salary was more than what Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan earned for their films? But before you jump the gun, let us clarify that we are not talking about the payment HR got for his debut film. But we are discussing his actual debut!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan made his debut as a child actor in a film titled Asha. The film was directed by his grandfather, J. Om Prakash, and released in 1980. Hrithik did a cameo in the film as a boy dancing in the song Jaane Hum Sadak Ke Logon Se. The film starred Jitendra and Reena Roy in the lead roles. Hrithik was even paid for his small gig!

Reports quoted by MensXP state that the actor was paid an amount of Rs 100 for the film. But do you know this is still less than what Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were paid for their first gigs? In an interview with PTI, Salman Khan revealed that he was paid Rs 75 for dancing at a show in Taj Hotel. However, the actor also confessed that he did it just for fun!

Even Shah Rukh Khan once revealed on a reality show that his first pay was just Rs 50, which he earned while collecting and checking tickets at a musical show. The amount is just half of what Hrithik Roshan got paid. But interestingly, all three actors earned their ‘Pehli Kamai’ doing things related to their field!

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Yashraj Film’s War 2, Shah Rukh Khan will gear up for Tiger Vs Pathaan with Salman Khan, and who knows, the three actors might just turn up together for a Spy Universe film fans have been dreaming of!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reviews Sharmila Tagore’s Performance In Gulmohar Comparing It With The Warmth Of ‘Winter Sun’, Hoping For Waheeda Rahman’s Full-Fledged Role Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News