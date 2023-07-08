Roadies is a reality show which has always managed to grab headlines. At times for the abuses, at times for the Over The Top judges bashing the contestants right, left, and center. But most of the time, the show has grabbed headlines for its hilarious auditions. Now, one such clip has managed to cheer up the internet once again, obviously at a contestant’s expense!

During one of the seasons of the reality show, a contestant reached the interview round, where she had to face judges Esha Deol, Rannvijay, Karan Kundrra, and Vijender Singh. The judges decided to check the general knowledge of the contestant and she started failing miserably. She was asked, the capital of India, and the President Of India, and she could not answer any of the questions.

It was then that one of the judges decided to have some fun and give her an easy question. The contestant was asked Esha Deol’s father’s name. As soon as Rannvijay and Karan Kundrra threw the question at her – “Esha Deol ke papa ka naam bataao”, none of them contemplated what was coming next. The contestant quipped – Sunny Deol.

Esha Deol cracked up on listening to this, while the other judges were hysterical. The video clip was shared by an Instagram Page, reality__tadka. Netizens had a field day dropping hilarious comments and memes on the video. A user wrote, “Acha hua sunny leone nahi boli.” Another troll said, “Bhai Ko Baap Banadiya Rishte ki Ma B*en Ek Kardi”. A third user wrote, “Sunny deol be like ” Main toh papa hu poore duniya ka papa”

People could not believe that the girl actually believed that Sunny Deol is Esha Deol’s father and kept trolling her for her ignorance. A user wrote, “Yeah Dharmendra Deol is her brother.” Another comment read, “Lekin Sunny Deol to poore Pakistan ki baap hai.” A troll continued the joke, “mummy k naam munny deol”. While another troll advised, “saste nashe mat karo.”

Obviously, there had to be some dark jokes, as a user wrote, “That’s why hema hates sunny.” And rest of the users called the girl Alia Bhatt for fighting for the Genius Of The Year award. A user wrote, “Didi Alia Bhatt banegi bada hokar dekhna.” Another comment read, “isko dekh ke to mujhe confidence aagya.” Another comment read, “Alia Bhatt will happy after this. Mere se bhi kisi gk bohot achi hai.”

You can watch the full video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕣ꫀꪖꪶⅈ𝕥ꪗ 𝕥ꪖᦔ𝕜ꪖ (@reality__tadka)

