Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were once the most famous couples in Bollywood who were in a relationship for a pretty long time. The two called it quits and left their fans heartbroken but eventually moved on in life. While Kareena married Saif Ali Khan, Shahid tied the knot in an arranged marriage with his wife Mira Rajput. In a recent interview, the Bloody Daddy actor opened up about his leaked smooch MMS with ex-girlfriend Bebo back in the day and revealed how it destroyed him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shahid and Bebo fell in love with each other on the sets of their film ‘Fida’ and soon became the talk of Tinseltown. They were pretty vocal about their relationship and proudly flaunted each other during their public appearances. They broke up before Imtiaz Ali’s iconic film ‘Jab We Met’, and the rest is history.

Talking to Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor addressed his controversial smooch MMS leak with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it was leaked for Rs 500, revealed the journalist in the interview.

Shahid Kapoor adds, “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya and what is going on and of course it affects you a lot. At that age especially, because you don’t even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out, how to be with a girl and you are dating you know all that is going on and you are actors in different places and all that is happening and in the middle this happens…”

The Bloody Daddy actor then highlighted how paparazzi are now not interested in his life since he’s married and said, “I think know you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it. So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai (this is bound to happen). Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain (Now I am married, I have kids). Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on.”

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor addressing his viral smooch MMS leak controversy from 2004 with Kareena Kapoor Khan? Tell us in the space below.

