Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she has also made a mark in Hollywood, she has given some memorable performances in Hindi films like Barfi, Andaaz, Fashion, and Bajirao Mastani, amongst others. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed during her early years Priyanka didn’t want to do films.

Priyanka won the Miss World in 2000, becoming the fifth Miss World and the second successive winner from India. The actress then had taken a gap from her studies to contest for the pageant, but films were never part of her plan then. It was upon the suggestion of her parents that Priyanka took up her first film.

During a conversation with The Habit Coach, Madhu Chopra recalled how Priyanka Chopra Jonas was introduced to the world of cinema. Wo Mumbai aayi to obvious next course is film waale aane lage offers le kar, but she was completely against films that ‘nahi ye sab mujhe karna nahi hai, I want to study‘. So we said such opportunities don’t come by every day. ‘You have taken a gap here, give it a shot for two months, do one film, if you don’t like it, if it’s not for you, you can always go back and study. They are not going to take you away.’ So that’s what she did.”

Madhu Chopra added, “You won’t believe it, the first contract she signed had big blotches of teardrops on it. She said, ‘I am only doing it because you are telling me to do it’. But then she went in front of the camera, it shifted. She loved it, and then she decided that she wants to continue.” For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s first acting project was the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She later made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Hero: The Love Story of a Spy.

Ashok Chopra, Madhu and Priyanka’s late father had a great deal of faith in their daughter’s ability and potential. In fact, her parents initially realised she wasn’t suited for a conventional career during one of her first public appearances after winning Miss World.

