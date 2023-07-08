Mrunal Thakur has successfully transformed into the movie world after making a mark in the Indian television world. Within a few years, the actress has become one of the promising faces in Bollywood and even down the South, she’s in good demand. In Sita Ramam, she fetched accolades from all over, and thanks to it, Mrunal has reportedly hiked her fee. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Mrunal entered the movie world in 2014, where she debuted with a Marathi film titled ‘Vitti Dandu’. Her Bollywood debut took place in 2018 with Love Sonia. She was praised for her performance in it, and within a couple of years, she went on to feature in biggies like Super 30, Batla House and Jersey.

While Mrunal Thakur is part of a recently released anthology, Lust Stories 2, and speaking about her big-screen appearance, the actress was last seen in Gumraah. However, it’s her performance in Sita Ramam which is still being recalled by the audience. Also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film marked her Telugu debut, and it was a huge box office success.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Mrunal Thakur has now hiked her fee and is demanding 2 crores for a film. Considering the growing popularity and genuine praise from the audience, the actress might even get the quoted amount from the makers. Interestingly, for Sita Ramam, she had reportedly charged 85 lakhs as her salary. So it means that she has increased her remuneration by a whopping 135%, which is huge!

Well, considering her performances, Mrunal truly deserves the hike in her remuneration!

