Shahid Kapoor is a versatile actor who can effortlessly switch between romantic roles, intense dramas, and high-energy dance numbers. He has established himself in Bollywood without letting anyone in the industry know about being actor Pankaj Kapur’s son.

Reportedly, took the decision because he wanted to be “loyal” to his mother, Neelima Azeem, with whom he was living after her divorce from Pankaj Kapur. The Kabir Singh actor has now revealed the traumatic experience he had as a child when he met his father in Delhi.

Talking to Midday, Shahid Kapoor revealed that only a few people knew that he was Pankaj’s son when he started out in the industry. He further said that he feels proud to have made it on his own in a competitive industry like Bollywood. He then went on to recall how he and his father didn’t have much interaction with each other until Shahid moved to Mumbai with his mother.

“My father was not in Delhi, so I would probably see him once a year till I turned 10 and shifted to Bombay. By nature of distance, the interaction was limited. Once I moved to Bombay, I had more time in and around.. we found our groove,” Shahid Kapoor said.

The Udta Punjab star also revealed that he had a “traumatic” experience because of his father’s show Karamchand. The television show had Pankaj essaying the role of an astute detective and was called India’s version of Sherlock Holmes.

Shahid Kapoor recalled his father coming to Delhi and taking him out to Nirulas, where the fans of Karamchand thronged them. Narrating the incident, the actor said, “I had a traumatic experience because of it. My dad had come to Delhi and wanted to take me out. He took me out to Nirulas in Delhi, and we were eating there when people started crowding around him. Then one by one, people started bringing carrots, and I have this memory like a wide angle shot of a lot of people with a carrot, ‘Ye humaare haath se khaa lo’ (eat this from our hand).”

“My dad is a very reserved person. He is a serious actor, and he takes his acting very seriously even when he is doing comedy. He was like, ‘Ye kya kar rahe hain aap, main apne bete ke saath pizza kha raha hun’. (What are you guys doing? I am eating a pizza with my son here). And we had to run away from there. He held my hand and just said, ‘Beta, let’s run.’ I remember I was like, ‘This is pathetic’,” Shahid shared.

After that day, Shahid decided he won’t go out with his father as he was “traumatised” by the incident.

