Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the hottest and most adorable couples in the entertainment industry, and their fans can’t stop gushing over their amazing dynamic. But a few weeks ago, the fans, along with us, were left confused by their breakup rumours, and now Karan, once again slamming the rumours, has some pieces of advice for those who spread such false news. Scroll below to know in detail.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during their time on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 & are still going strong. Their fans fondly term the couple as ‘TejRan’ clubbing their names together. Previously, the Naagin actress came out and clarified the rumours by saying that they are going pretty strong and are enjoying each other’s company. To begin with, the rumours started when Karan shared a cryptic post on his social media handle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Zoom TV, Karan Kundrra opened up about his breakup rumours with his girlfriend Tajasswi Prakash and spoke about those who are actually not their fans but pretend to be. Firstly addressing the breakup, he said, “I have a suggestion for a lot of people, we are happy. I know you want to see us happy. But we are. Not everything comes on social media. I understand that a lot of love comes to us because we are together. But she has her own things. I have my own things. We do think about other things as well.”

Recalling the aforementioned post, which was a Shayari, Karan Kundrra shared, “If I write any poetic message, it is because I want to share it. I listened to it on radio and wrote it. This has no relation to Teju. Why will she be? She is my girlfriend. I will not write for my ex also.” Speaking of the alleged fake fans the actor added, “They are not fans. They are pretending to be fans.”

Speaking about fans getting upset or questioning him for not reacting to Tejasswi Prakash’s posts at times, he said, “People also have to understand that Tejasswi and my life not just about ourselves. Social media is for the work that I do or what I want to tell my fans or what she wants to tell her fans. If Tejasswi puts up a picture and I am in a shot at that time, she knows that. We shoot very nearby. In four hours, we will have some one thousand comments asking ‘why has he not liked the pictures?’ I choose the outfit, I was there. I was taking her pictures.”

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in the supernatural drama called Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal alongside Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. And for more news and updates on TejRan, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Dalljiet Kaur Quits TV After Her Second Marriage With Nikhil Patel, Actress Makes The Big Announcement Citing Family As A Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News