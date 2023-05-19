TV actress Dalljiet Kaur has worked in various daily soaps since her debut in 2004. But, it has been a long time since viewers witnessed Dalljiet’s magic on their TV screens. Well, they might not see her on the small screens ever again, as the actress recently confirmed she had quit serials.

Dalljiet has been grabbing headlines ever since she announced her engagement with her now-husband Nikhil Patel. Soon after the actress tied the knot with Patel in March, she was flooded with questions related to her personal life. For the unversed, the actress was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, but the two called it quits in 2015.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on March 18. Soon after their nuptials, the two jetted off to their honeymoon in Bangkok. They are now residing in Kenya, where Nikhil is settled, along with their kids from their previous marriages. The Kulvaddhu star shares her nine-year-old son Shaarav, aka Jadon Bhanot, with Shalin, while Nikhil has two daughters Aariyana and Aanika.

During her recent Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Instagram, a user asked the actress if she had quit TV. In response, Dalljiet said yeas and added, “I have quit doing TV serials because I have gotten married and I don’t want to stay away from my family.” She further mentioned that she is still interested in doing some web shows and said, “I am all up for web shows as a commitment for a few months is possible with good role or something that I am keen on but staying away from the family for a year or more isn’t possible. I am looking forward to my career ahead. Work is happening in Kenya too.”

Talking about her plans for the future, the actress said, “I am soon going to do something amazing here with my production house, so work shall continue, but daily soap may not be possible anymore.”

When a fan mentioned how they miss watching Dalljiet Kaur in shows, she said, “I do miss daily soap a lot and it has been quite a few years. The last show I did was Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. But I have my two web shows releasing soon. Now daily soaps are not possible as I will have to go away from my kids and family for that.” She further teased that she is working on another web show and added that she misses Mumbai, where she spent 20 years of her life.

