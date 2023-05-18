TV’s popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. After making headlines owing to Shailesh Lodha’s controversial exit, the makers became the talking point after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused the producer, including Asit Kumarr Modi of se*ual harassment. Now in the latest interview, the actress broke the silence on her pending dues and revealed she only has Rs 80,000 in her bank account while she’s taking care of sever girls at her parents’ house.

Soon after making the shocking claims, Jennifer released a video where she was heard saying, “Meri chuppi ko kamzori mat samjhana.” The actress, who is a firm believer of God, says that she isn’t scared as God has always been there for her.

Jennifer Bansiwal told Hindustan Times, “Jab I left the show, I thought main paise bhi nahi mangungi. Mera 3.5 mahine ka paisa hai and it’s a big amount. Trust me, mera account mein lakh rupaye bhi nahi hai. I have seven girls in my maayka, and I’m taking care of everyone,” adding, “Main kyu sochu ki mere account me 80,000 hai, main kya daru. Bhagwan ne mu diya hai toh khana bhi bhagwan dega. God has always provided for me so, I’m not scared.”

In the same interview, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also revealed that she was hesitant of using the term of ‘se*ual harassment’ against the makers. The actress was taken aback her lawyer asked her to do it. “I got a notice from them, saying that they have incurred loss because of me, asking me to reply within seven days. I was taken aback. My lawyer (Amit Khare) asked me to write down instances of 15 years. When I wrote it down, he told me that ‘Jennifer this is se*ual harassment’. I freaked out. I said, “It is a big word, I cannot say that. Mere mein itni himmat nahi hai’.”

Jennifer concluded saying that it was her lawyer who helped her understand it. “I spoke to my close friends as well. I never sent them any notice (initially), I only replied to Sohil (Ramani, project head, TMKOC) on WhatsApp – just my 15 years of grievances. They went mum. I thought ‘ab ye shaant baith jayenge, now that I have sent them this sexual harassment ka draft. Mera bhi kaam khatam’. Maine sirf darane ke liye draft bhej diya. Then they said I’m extorting money. It is only after that when I posted the letters (about the sexual harassment) to the authorities on April 8,” revealed the actress.

