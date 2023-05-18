Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Viewers were left shell-shocked when Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat bid goodbye to the sitcom. Jennifer Mistry, aka Roshan Sodhi, recently left the show with allegations of s*xual harassment against producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others. In the latest update, former director Malav Rajda is breaking the silence on claims that the actress was abusive and misbehaved on sets. Scroll below for details!

It looks like the war is between the creators and the ex-members now. For the longest time, former employees remained silent after exiting the show. But it all began when Neha Mehta shared her grief with the media, and ever since, involved individuals have started speaking up. Asit Kumarr Modi has refused the claims of s*xual harassment and instead accused Jennifer of not being cordial with her colleagues on sets.

Malav Rajda has directed Jennifer Mistry for so many years. Reacting to allegations against her, the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director told ETimes, “Jennifer is one of the most jovial people on the sets. She is a happy-go-lucky person and gelled well with everyone. Be it the technical team, direction team, DOP, hair-makeup, or the co-stars, she was on good terms with everyone on the sets with everyone. I’ve been on the sets for 14 years and Jennifer has never misbehaved with anyone ever in front of me. She has never ever been abusive on the sets.”

Malav Rajda also rubbished claims that Jennifer Mistry lacked discipline as he added, “As far as the claims that are being made that she used to come late on the sets, I would say that it has never happened in the 14 years that my shoot had to suffer because of her. A lot of actors arrive late on the sets and we know the Mumbai traffic. So, half an hour late is fine. There were many times when we have extended the shoot timings of actors beyond 12 hours from our side. In the last 14 years, my shooting has never suffered because of Jennifer.”

“There have been so many times when she has done her makeup on her own and hairstyle also so that the shoot doesn’t get delayed. She was someone who would sit together with all the actors including male and have lunch. It was not once or twice it was a daily routine for her. I don’t think anyone would interact and sit with a person who would be so abusive on the sets. She was very good and friendly with everyone,” Malav Rajda concluded.

Looks like Malav has set the records straight, let’s see what Asit and the team have to say now.

