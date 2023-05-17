Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik, who has a considerable fan following in India after ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is all set to unveil a new song, which he says will be a big surprise for those who follow him.

“I am soon going to bring a new song for my fans,” Rozik said. “But at the moment I don’t want to disclose any details. It will be a big surprise for all my well-wishers.”

Abdu Rozik who went viral with his ‘Burgirr’ meme, recently opened a new restaurant in Mumbai named Burgirr. Talking about it, Abdu said: “I am excited about my new business. I am very busy with work now. I am sure people will love the different types of burger in my restaurant.”

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Abdu Rozik was good friends with Shiv and Archana, who will soon be seen in the new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Wishing good luck to his friends, he said: “All the best to my friends Shiv and Archana. Good luck guys; you are real rockstars!”

On the work front, Abdu Rozik will be soon seen in the show ‘Long Son-Short Son’ alongside director Sajid Khan. The director recently shared a video on his social media where he revealed that he was launching this show with Abdu very soon.

