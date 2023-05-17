After making a lot of headlines owing to his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek recently opened up about Sunil Grover’s return to the comedy show. Kapil and Sunil, who became the hit duo the comedy show, broke the internet with their mid-air fight after Sharma reportedly hurled a shoe at him during their argument. The fight led Grover exit the show and make headlines for his return every now and then. Now in a recent interview when Krushna was asked about the same he gave a happy reply that has got netizens excited.

Krushna, who recently rejoined the show, had made an exit citing other professional commitment as an excuse. However, later, it was reported that the comedian had some monetary difference with the makers, which were resolved later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, when Krushna Abhishek was asked if Sunil Grover will return to The Kapil Sharma Show as he did he asked, “Why not?” He said, “Kyu nahi hogi? Woh unke upar hai. Woh bhi bade kamala ke kalakaar hain. Sunil ka main bahut bada fan hoon. Sunil bahut aacha perform karte hain. Mazza aayega jab hum sab log stage pe honge ek din, bhagwaan karre aaye. I am being very positive and aisa hona chhaiye.”

Well, Krushna Abhishek’s answer has left netizens excited. Watch the video and check out their reactions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Earlier during the promotional spree of his OTT show United Kacche Sunil Grover was asked about the same in an interview, replying to which he had said that he’s busy and enjoying what he’s been doing. Further, he added that he has already enjoyed his phase of non-fiction and is liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. “There are no such plans right now,” the actor had said.

Well, how many of you are excited to see return of Sunil Grover, who played Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Blasts At Mandar Chandwadkar For Backing Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Amid S*xual Harassment Row, “…Disappointed With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News