In the most unexpected twist that fans never saw coming, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is officially bringing back the OG laugh riot, Navjot Singh Sidhu! The third season, which is set to premiere on Netflix on June 21, 2025, will now be a two-judge comedy court. Laughter King Sidhu Paaji will return to his comedy throne next to laughter queen Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil Sharma and Netflix already assured fans earlier this month that “Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar” and lived up to the promise by making the comedy family bigger with the addition of Sidhu Paaji. Additionally, fans won’t just be in the audience this time but get an opportunity to be on stage and experience their superfan moment in the spotlight.

What Did Kapil Sharma Say About Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Return?

Talking about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return, Kapil Sharma said, “Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar, and I’m so excited to have Sidhu Paaji as part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!!!”

What Did Navjot Singh Sidhu Say About His Comeback?

Speaking about his return to the show, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared, “Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well-wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I’m delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide.”

He further shared, “A smile doesn’t cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars and The Great Indian Kapil show is an instrument of god’s goodwill to bring happiness to mankind – honoured to be part of it again.” Adding the signature Sidhu Paaji style, he mentioned, “Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai!”

Who Else Will Be Part Of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3?

Returning to bring the madness along with the iconic Kapil Sharma, is the legendary Sunil Grover, the ever-versatile Krushna Abhishek, and the fan-favorite Kiku Sharda, making this season an unmissable comedy dhamaka. Whether you’re tuning in for the punchlines, the playful jabs, or just to hear some Sidhuisms like “tussi chaaa gaye guru” one more time, The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 will bring the perfect dose of laughter, madness, masti, and mazaak.

With Sidhu Paaji and Archana Ji on their respective thrones, fans will experience double the laughter, double the trouble, and double the taaliyaan. They will enjoy Sidhu Paaji’s signature shayari, roaring laughs, his classic nok-jhok with Archana Ji, and even get the opportunity to share the stage with Kapil Sharma himself! So mark your calendars and tune in to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3, June 21 onwards.

