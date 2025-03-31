The first look of Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited comedy caper, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, is finally here! After announcing the commencement of the shoot earlier this year, the makers have now unveiled an exciting glimpse of the sequel, which features Kapil with a mysterious girl.

Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos that made the first installment a hit. The actor shared the first look post with a simple caption that reads: “Eid Mubarak.”

The image shows Sharma dressed up as a groom alongside his bride, whose face is covered under a veil. The Great Indian Kapil Show host presented the first look of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 as a special surprise for fans on the festive occasion of Eid.

With the first look creating a buzz, fans can expect even more surprises in the coming weeks. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

The first movie, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karo, had Arbaaz Khan, Varun Sharma, Eli Avram, Simran Kaur Mundi, Supriya Pathak and others in key roles, alongside Kapil Sharma. The sequel is also reported to star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia alongside Kapil and Manjot.

