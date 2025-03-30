Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, has finally arrived on the big screen. As the Bollywood superstar collaborates with AR Murugadoss for the first time, expectations are very high. While everyone is excited to know about the film’s performance at the Indian box office, one shocking thing happened a few hours back. Even before hitting Indian theatres, the magnum opus got leaked online. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-pandemic era, when we are all celebrating the changing dynamics and benchmarks of the box office, the issue of piracy has also turned out to be a major spoilsport. Almost every noteworthy release is facing the wrath of piracy and is getting leaked online in surprisingly good-quality print. This undoubtedly dents the overall business of a particular release.

Sikandar witnessed its full-fledged release today, but its overseas premieres were scheduled for yesterday. During the same time, the watchable, decent-quality print was leaked online, which sent shockwaves among fans and cinephiles. Some notorious piracy websites leaked the film, and links were circulated on social media platforms.

Apart from the full movie, some important scenes of Sikandar were also leaked on social media platforms. Thankfully, many such scenes have been removed after fans reported the videos. Many trade experts, industry people, and cinephiles have come out supporting the film and asking netizens to avoid watching or spreading leaked scenes.

In the next few hours, the makers of the Salman Khan starrer are likely to take action against piracy and leaked scenes on social media. We just hope it happens as soon as possible as it will cause a major dent to the film.

Meanwhile, Sikandar has arrived in Indian theatres today in a grand manner. As there’s no competition, the film reportedly secured the biggest screen count for a Hindi film. The screen count in India is said to be around 5,500, and the show count is a staggering 22,000. Such a big release will help the film put massive numbers if occupancy is good throughout the day.

